NEHHDC signs MoU with IIP for sustainable packaging

Guwahati, May 15: North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDC) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable packaging for Northeastern handloom and handicraft products, stated a press release.

The MoU was signed on Sunday during the celebration of the 57th foundation day of IIP in Mumbai. The signing ceremony was attended by esteemed officials and dignitaries from both organizations.

The objective of this collaboration is to enhance the packaging and branding of handloom and handicraft products from the North Eastern region, promote the use of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging, and increase their visibility and marketability. This partnership will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise between NEHHDC and IIP, as well as collaborations in research and development projects related to packaging and branding in the handloom and handicrafts industry.

NEHHDC managing director Brig RK Singh (Retd) said: "This MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote the North Eastern handloom and handicrafts industry and to develop sustainable packaging solutions. With the support of IIP, we are confident that we can enhance the packaging and branding of our products, reduce our environmental footprint and create more opportunities for our artisans and weavers to showcase their skills and talents."

Under this partnership, NEHHDC and IIP will organize capacity-building workshops and training programs for handloom and handicraft artisans on sustainable packaging practices. These programs will help raise awareness of the importance of sustainable packaging and provide the necessary knowledge and skills to implement sustainable practices.

IIP director RK Mishra (IRS) said: "We are excited to partner with NEHHDC in this initiative and to develop innovative packaging solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but also meet the unique needs of Northeastern handloom and handicraft products. We believe that packaging and branding play a crucial role in enhancing the value and appeal of these products, and we are committed to providing the necessary technical expertise and support to NEHHDC in this endeavour."

The collaboration between NEHHDC and IIP is expected to have a positive impact on the Northeastern handloom and handicraft industry by promoting sustainable practices and reducing the environmental impact of packaging.