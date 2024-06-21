NEET-UG and UGC-NET row: Congress holds nationwide protest

Guwahati, June 21: The alleged paper leak of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) and the subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam on June 19 have led to widespread unrest across the country.

The developments have sparked nationwide protests, with opposition leaders, student bodies and students demanding justice and stringent punishment for those responsible for the leaks. The public outcry has intensified, with many taking to the streets to voice their concerns over the integrity of India’s examination centre.

The Congress party has called for a nationwide protest against the ruling government. They are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable for the alleged irregularities and calling for immediate measures.

Legal challenges have also emerged, with several cases filed in the Supreme Court and other high courts.

Amid national outrage over irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Assam Congress also staged a protest at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati. Led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, the protest highlighted the alleged massive irregularities in the NEET-UGC 2024 exams and criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's inaction.