NEET-UG 2024 results spark controversy: Parents, candidates allege malpractice

Guwahati, Jun 7: Following the declaration of NEET-UG 2024 results, a surprising phenomenon has occurred, which has left many people and NEET aspirants baffled.

According to reports, over 60 students secured a perfect score of 720/720, following which parents and students raised concerns about candidates receiving perfect scores and allegations of malpractice at the examination centres.

A shocking revelation has also come to the fore, as six candidates who scored the All India Rank 1 are from the same examination centre in Haryana.

Furthermore, scorecards of students securing 718 and 719 marks are also making a buzz on social media, as each NEET question is worth four marks and one mark each is given for negative marking.

Ironically, more than 40 students made it to the top as they got an answer to a basic physics question wrong, following which they received “grace marks” for that.

The reason behind providing a grace mark is that their incorrect answer was based on a wrong reference in their previous class 12 NCERT science textbook.

Moreover, several people raised their concern over the timing of the results, alleging that it was supposed to be declared on June 14, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced it on June 4 on the day of the election results in order to divert the attention of officials and the union government from the alleged scam that caused the students to suffer a great deal of damage.

Amid all the controversy, many parents of the candidates lodged complaints with district higher officials, seeking intervention from the centre into the matter and labelling it a massive scam nationwide.

Meanwhile, a significant number of candidates have started to request a retake of the NEET exam due to claims of paper leaks, last-minute grace marks for lost time, and errors in the NEET results for 2024.