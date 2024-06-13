NEET Row: Grace marks to over 1500 candidates scrapped; re-exam on June 23

Guwahati, June 13: Following nationwide outrage and protests over anomalies in the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the central government on Thursday informed that the scorecards of as many as 1,536 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks for a wrong question will be scrapped.

These candidates can, however, opt for a re-examination on June 23, and the results of the same will be declared on June 30.

This comes after massive outrage and allegations of irregularities and unfair marking in the medical examinations.

“A committee meeting was held on June 10, 11, and 12 to investigate the allegations. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the scorecards of the affected candidate will be cancelled, and a re-examination will be held for these students,” Centre told the Supreme Court.

Reaffirming its stance not to halt the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024, the top court said, “Counselling will proceed as scheduled and there will be no interruption. If the exam continues, everything else will process as well, so there is no cause for concern.”

According to reports, counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other courses is likely to start on June 6.