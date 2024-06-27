NEET row: Govt committed to fair investigation, assures President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: Amid a nationwide furore over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) "paper leak", President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asserted that the government was committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the guilty. Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Murmu said, "Even earlier, we have witnessed many instances of paper leaks in different states. It is important that we rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide."

The Parliament has also enacted a strict law against unfair means in examinations, she added. The President said, "My Government is working towards major reforms in examination related bodies, their functioning and all aspects of the examination process."

"It is the continuous endeavour of the Government to provide the right opportunities to the youth of the country to demonstrate their talent. Whether it is competitive examinations or Government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity," she said.