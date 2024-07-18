NEET paper leak case: CBI questions three MBBS students of Patna AIIMS

Patna, July 18: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly questioned three MBBS students from Patna AIIMS in connection with the NEET UG question paper leak case. These students, from the 2021 batch, were asked to join the investigation on Wednesday, said sources here.

The CBI is examining their laptops and mobile phones to uncover potential links to the examination mafia. This arrest of Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, who is suspected to be one of the masterminds behind the NEET UG paper leak case, is believed to have connections with several MBBS students in Patna and Ranchi. This has led to the CBI's focus on these three individuals.

In addition to Rocky, the CBI recently arrested Pankaj Kumar, alias Aditya, a 2017 batch civil engineer from NIT Jamshedpur, and Raju Singh, who was detained in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh for allegedly stealing the exam paper. As of now, the CBI has not officially confirmed the questioning of the three MBBS students.

Further details were awaited.