Neeraj Chopra clinches silver at Javelin throw in Paris Olympics

Guwahati, August 9: In the run-up of events for India in the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8, Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra has clinched the silver medal in the Men’s Javelin throw. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist finished second, while the top position was secured by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem; the bronze medal went to Anderson Peters from Grenada.

Neeraj Chopra had made a spectacular 89.45 metre throw in his second attempt, becoming the first track-and-field Indian athlete to win two medals in two consecutive Olympics. Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan had crossed the 90-metre mark in both of his attempts, registering a 92.97 metre and securing his position as a gold medallist.

While Chopra could not defend his gold medal, his stellar performance is lauded by a nation that has managed to secure mostly bronze medals or have finished fourth in certain events, by a mere whisker. While the Indian Men’s Hockey team had managed to win a bronze for the country, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the game for being overweight by 100 grams and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu lifted 199 kg in Paris, losing to Thai weightlifter S Khambao in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event who had lifted an overall of 200 kg.

Neeraj’s claim to silver began with a shaky start, as his first attempt ended in an insipid throw; the pressure having built up on the Indian athlete as Nadeem registered a 90-metre throw just before him. However, the remarkable throw by the Pakistan athlete threw off the other competitors, Chopra included, off of their natural rhythm.

Chopra, however, rose to the occasion and performed under the extreme pressure of a billion people’s expectations by managing to throw 89.45 metres in his second attempt. His composure and ability to perform under pressure have led to a silver medal and loud cheer and jubilation in the country.