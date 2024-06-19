Neeraj Chopra clinches gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Guwahati, June 19: India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, secured his first gold medal at the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday. Chopra, who took silver at this event in 2022, delivered an impressive winning throw of 85.97 metres on his third attempt, dominating the field for most of the competition.

His closest competitor, 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, who entered the competition as the youngest member of the elite 90-metre club, finished a disappointing seventh. Dehning’s best throw was 79.84 metres, failing to even breach the 8-metre mark.

This performance has bolstered Chopra’s status as a strong contender for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics next month.



