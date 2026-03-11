NDA to bring back ‘Amma’s governance’ in TN: Piyush Goyal

Chennai, March 11: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would bring back the style of governance associated with former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu, while strongly criticising the government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Addressing a press conference in Tiruchirappalli, Goyal, who is also the election in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, said that people of the State were seeking change and better governance.

According to him, the public had grown disillusioned with what he described as the "corruption-ridden" administration of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He alleged that the government under Stalin had failed to address key governance issues and accused it of promoting divisive politics.

Goyal also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, claiming that his leadership was not widely accepted even within the DMK itself.

"The people of Tamil Nadu want the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and by Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the State," the Union Minister said.

He expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu under Palaniswami's leadership.

He further claimed that the people of the State were unhappy with what he described as "anti-Tamil attitudes" and leadership within the current administration.

According to him, voters were increasingly turning toward the NDA as a viable alternative capable of delivering stable and development-oriented governance.

Highlighting the policies of the Union government, the minister said Prime Minister Modi had great respect for Tamil culture and heritage.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister was committed to transforming Tamil Nadu into one of the best-performing States in the country through development initiatives and stronger Centre–State cooperation.

Goyal also said that the NDA government, if voted to power in the State, would put an end to issues such as irregularities in the TASMAC liquor retail system, illegal sand mining and concerns over law and order.

Referring to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as "Amma", he said the alliance would restore the governance model associated with her tenure.

"When voters cast their ballots, all the dreams of the DMK will collapse," he said, expressing confidence that the electorate would back the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections.

