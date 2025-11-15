NDA sweeps Bihar polls, wins 202 of 243 Seats as BJP emerges largest party

Guwahati, Nov 15: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing an overwhelming three-fourth majority by winning 202 out of the 243 seats.

The mandate, updated according to the Election Commission’s latest results, marks one of the most decisive electoral wins in the state’s recent political history.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, bagging 89 seats, reflecting its strong strike rate and consolidated influence across the state. Its principal ally, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), followed closely with 85 seats, reaffirming its continuing relevance in Bihar’s political fabric.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured an impressive 19 seats, further strengthening the alliance. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, won five seats, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) led by Upendra Kushwaha secured four.

Prominent victories on the NDA side included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with key state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi.

BJP national council member and cultural icon Maithili Thakur also emerged successful.

In sharp contrast, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc suffered a major setback, managing to win only 34 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which contested the highest number of seats within the bloc, secured just 25. Congress bagged six seats, CPI(ML) Liberation two and CPI(M) one.

Among Opposition leaders who managed victories were RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Osama Shahab, the son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, and CPI(ML) Liberation’s prominent nominees.

The AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, performed notably in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, winning five seats out of the 29 it contested.

Meanwhile, much-anticipated newcomer Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), helmed by political strategist–turned–activist Prashant Kishor and touted as an ‘X-factor’ in this election, failed to make any electoral breakthrough.

Despite contesting 238 seats, most JSP candidates secured less than 10% of the votes, resulting in forfeiture of deposits.

The party’s best performance came from Abhay Singh in Marhaura, who finished second behind RJD’s Jitendra Kumar Rai by a margin of 27,928 votes.

The sweeping mandate has been hailed by the NDA’s top leadership as a historic endorsement of “good governance, development and the politics of stability.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the victory as a triumph of vikas and public welfare.

In a pointed remark referencing Bihar’s traditional MY (Muslim-Yadav) voting bloc, Modi said the 2024 verdict symbolised a new “positive MY – Mahila and Youth” mandate.

Modi also congratulated allies Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for their contributions to the alliance’s success, noting that the verdict empowers the NDA to work with enhanced resolve for Bihar’s future.

BJP national president JP Nadda termed the results “historic,” crediting the public’s trust in the “double-engine government” of Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the mandate as an endorsement of the NDA’s work on women’s safety, welfare of the poor and strengthening governance, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it an “unprecedented victory for the politics of development.”

However, the Opposition dismissed the results as unfairly influenced, alleging electoral malpractice and violations of the model code of conduct.

Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling alliance. They claimed that cash and benefits, including reports of Rs 10,000 allegedly distributed to women voters were offered despite the code being in force.

Baghel singled out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming he played a “crucial” role in shaping the outcome, while Gehlot asserted that the Election Commission’s conduct “made things clear.”

As celebrations erupted across NDA camps, particularly in Patna where BJP workers gathered in large numbers, the electoral verdict has set the stage for yet another term of NDA governance in Bihar.

