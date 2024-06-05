NDA set to deliberate on government formation post-Lok Sabha Polls

Guwahati, June 5: Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be reviewing the outcomes of the recent Lok Sabha election and discuss strategies for forming the new government.

According to reports, the meeting will include key figures such as JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is poised to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders from the BJP and allied parties are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the formation of a new government.

Despite the NDA securing a comfortable majority above the 272-seat threshold in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has, for the first time since 2014, fallen short of the magic number on its own. This shortfall has increased the party's reliance on its allies for government formation.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have secured 16, 12, seven, and five seats, respectively. Their support is expected to be crucial in the NDA's efforts to establish a stable and effective government.