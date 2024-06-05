NDA meeting concludes with key demands ahead of government formation: Reports

Guwahati, June 5: The much anticipated meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) concluded, with reports indicating that allied parties have outlined their crucial demands.



As per reports, the NDA is gearing up to approach Droupadu Murmu to stake its claim to form the government.



Key figures present at the meeting included TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, alongside senior BJP leaders. The combined seat tally of these parties—TDP (16), JD(U) (12), Shiv Sena (7), and LJP (Ram Vilas) (5)—underscores their pivotal role in the government formation process.



Reports further suggest that parties like TDP and JD (U) are likely to assert their demands for significant portfolios, including special status for their respective states and ministerial berths.

