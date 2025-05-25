NDA chief ministers pass resolution lauding Army, PM Modi for Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 25: A resolution commending the courage of India’s armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passed during a day-long meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in the capital on Sunday.

Proposed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the resolution specifically praised Operation Sindoor, describing it as a morale-boosting moment for the nation.

“The operation has given a strong and fitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors,” the resolution stated, adding that Modi’s steadfast support for the armed forces has significantly boosted national confidence.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda, along with nearly 19 chief ministers and an equal number of deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The agenda included a range of pressing national issues, including caste enumeration, governance milestones marking the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term, and presentations by various state heads on flagship schemes. The conclave also paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Framed under the theme Viksit Bharat @2047, the gathering was part of a broader strategic dialogue aimed at laying the groundwork for India’s developmental roadmap towards 2047—when the country aims to become a $30 trillion economy.

The meeting holds added significance, coming on the heels of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meet chaired by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

There, Modi had urged states to work in close coordination with the Centre to fast-track development and harness India’s transformation into a global economic and political powerhouse.

