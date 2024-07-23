NCPCR summons Netflix India over alleged accessibility of sexual contents to minors

Guwahati, July 23: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) India Chief, Priyank Kanoongo, summoned the Vice President, content, and policy head of Netflix India on Tuesday over alleged availability of explicit content on the OTT platform and its accessibility to minors. They have been asked to appear before the commission on July 29.

As per reports, the commission received a complaint from Uday Mahulkar of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation. The complaint allegedly stated that Netflix is showcasing explicit and bizarre sexual contents that are easily accessible to minors.

























The summons order further states, “The unrestricted accessibility of explicit content on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012."



Earlier, the commission issued a letter dated 20-06-2024 to the office of Netflix India and advised them to take the necessary action on the complaint received. However, the matter remains the same.