NCC to train 1 lakh disaster responders, raise 10,000 cyber warriors

New Delhi, Jan 3: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has plans to train as many as 1 lakh cadets as first responders in the wake of natural disasters.

The cadets will be known as Yuva Apda Mitras, and they will be trained and linked with the national database, so that the services can be used by the nation in case of need in future, NCC DG, Lt Gen Virendra Vats said sai,d while addressing a press conference at Delhi Cantonment, on Saturday.

The NCC has also started work on raising four to five hubs across the country where select cadets can be trained on drone and counter-drone aspects, he said.

Furthermore, work is also in progress under a plan to raise 10,000 cadets as “cyber warriors”, "who can stand as a wall of digital defence, as today, the cyber domain is getting weaponised," the NCC DG told the press.

They will be integrated with the national database, too, Vats added.

At the press conference, Vats also announced that for the first time, for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), its parade and contingent commanders will march carrying a sword during the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

Up to 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment.

