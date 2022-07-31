NCB destroys over 30,000 kg of drugs in virtual presence of Amit Shah

Guwahati, July 31: Nearly 31,000 kg of drugs were destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata on Saturday in the virtual presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah while attending an event at Chandigarh asserted that the dirty money generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country, hence it was necessary to eliminate the menace for a healthy society and prosperous nation.

"Zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics is showing results," Amit Shah said on Saturday, noting that there were seizures of 3.3 lakh kg drugs and there has been a 200 per cent increase in the number of cases registered.

As per a press release issued by the Home Ministry during the past seven years (2014-2021), there has been a 260 per cent increase in arrests made. Moreover, 1.52 lakh kg drugs were confiscated during 2006-2013 while 3.3 lakh kg drugs were seized in the 2014-2021 period. Between 2006-2013, Rs 768 crore worth of drugs were seized while between 2014-21, Rs 20,000 crore worth of drugs were seized.

Shah further stated that the government is holding talks with all stakeholders to make laws more stringent and has taken a proactive approach to connect with the states in the anti-narcotics efforts.

As per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed by it in 11 states till July 29, an official said.

After the disposal of over 30,468 kg of drugs, the total quantity will reach around 81,686 kg surpassing the NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India, the official said.



On Saturday, 19,320 kg of drugs were destroyed in Delhi, 1,309 kg in Chennai, 6,761 kg in Guwahati and 3,077 kg in Kolkata.





Visuals of incineration of seized drugs by the NCB.



On PM @narendramodi Ji's call to celebrate #AmritMahotsav, we took a pledge to destroy about 75000 kg of drugs.



Glad to share that till today we have already incinerated 82000 kg and will reach the 1 lakh kg mark by 15th Aug. pic.twitter.com/zx1anMJrV4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2022





