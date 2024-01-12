Navy to get technically advanced fabric for its uniform

New Delhi, Jan 12: Soon, Indian Navy will get a unique and advance fabric for its uniform. According to the Navy, it will be a technically advanced uniform fabric.

The Navy said, "Specifications of the new Anti-fungal, Anti-Microbial and Anti-bacterial fabric are specially developed for tropical conditions with improved moisture mgmt tech and higher whiteness index lasting multiple washing cycles."

For supply of this technically advanced uniform fabric for the Navy, a MoU has been signed between the Indian Navy and M/s Arvind Limited for, the officials said.

Earlier some newly designed uniform items were introduced in the Indian Navy. The uniform items were displayed during the Naval Commanders Conference at New Delhi.

The newly designed uniform items are meant for enhanced comfort, hygiene and functionality. These include high absorption T-shirts, camouflage cap and jacket, high ankle shoes, and National Civil Dress for Messes/ functions were displayed, the Ministry of Defence said.

In December 2023 the Indian Navy had unveiled a new design for Admirals' epaulettes, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With the feeling of taking pride in one's heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.

In his address at the Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4, PM Modi expressed happiness that the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The royal seal of the Maratha ruler has been brought in the new epaulettes which has been replaced in place of the 'Nelson Ring' of the British Raj.

The new design is octagonal. It symbolises the eight directions, which reflects the all-round long-term vision of the Army. It has a sword which shows the Navy's objective of winning wars through dominance and overcoming every challenge. There is also a telescope which symbolises vision, foresight and keeping an eye on the weather in the changing world, officials added.

The 'Sailors Rank' of British rule has been reviewed due to which more than 65,000 sailors will now get a new rank.

Earlier, there was a Red Cross symbol on the Naval flag. This was the St. George's Cross, which was part of the British flag -- the Union Jack. St. George's Cross was a symbol of a Christian saint and warrior.