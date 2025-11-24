Navy commissions anti-submarine vessel INS Mahe; Army Chief attends ceremony

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Indian Navy, on Monday, commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

An official said this was also the first time that an Army chief was present at the commissioning of a naval ship.

Following the commissioning of INS Mahe, Gen Dwivedi also awarded Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation to the Navy personnel who played a key role in the commissioning of the ship, a rarity which will become more frequent in days to come as the level of synergy among the three forces increases, the official added.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Army Chief emphasised the need for greater synergy among the tri-services.

The sea, land, skies form the single continuum of national security and together the Army, Navy and the Air Force form the trinity of India's strategic strength. , he said.

The Indian armed forces, he further said, are in operation in every domain, from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logistics. "Op Sindoor was an apt example of this (the synergy of the armed forces)," the Army chief said.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction.

Compact yet powerful, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches.

Equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) was delivered to the Navy on October 23.

The commissioning of Mahe marks the arrival of a "new generation" of indigenous shallow-water combatants, the Navy said.

"With over 80% indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration," it said.

Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar coast, the ship's crest features an "Urumi"; the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace, it added.

PTI