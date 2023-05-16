Nation's biggest drug haul: 'Crystal Meth' worth Rs. 12,000 Cr. Seized

Guwahati, May 16: In a joint operation, the Indian Navy along with The Narcotics Control Bureau seized approximately 2,500 kg of methamphetamine also known as crystal meth worth Rupees 12,000 crore from a large vessel in the Southern Kerala Coast according to anti-drug agency on Saturday.

During the major haul a suspected Pakistani national was also arrested and further investigations are on.

It may be noted that it is one of India’s biggest drug haul in terms of the monetary value of the seized substance.

The major drive was carried out as part of Operation Samudragupt which aims at ships carrying narcotic substance through the Indian Ocean region.