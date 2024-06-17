National Investigation Agency takes over Reasi terror attack case

Guwahati, Jun 17:The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the Reasi terror attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.



It may be mentioned that the terror attack that took place on June 9 in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of nine and several injuries.



The terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra.



Following the attack, the vehicle fell into a gorge.



Meanwhile, the NIA has already started an investigation to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack.

