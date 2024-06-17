86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

National Investigation Agency takes over Reasi terror attack case

By The Assam Tribune
National Investigation Agency takes over Reasi terror attack case
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Guwahati, Jun 17:The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the Reasi terror attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that the terror attack that took place on June 9 in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of nine and several injuries.

The terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra.

Following the attack, the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Meanwhile, the NIA has already started an investigation to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick