National Award 2025: Mohanlal gets Phalke award; SRK, Rani, Vikrant shines

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred National Awards for acting to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award in a ceremony that doffed its hat to mainstream popular cinema.

Filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who took home the best film prize for "12th Fail", and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehra, who received the award for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani" for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, completed the starry ensemble at the 71st National Film Awards.

The best director award went to Sudipto Sen for "The Kerala Story".

The National Awards for 2023 were announced in August. It's the first National Award for friends and frequent collaborators Shah Rukh and Rani as well as for Vikrant. While Shah Rukh got it for his role in "Jawan", sharing his win with "12th Fail" star Vikrant, Rani bagged it for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway".

There were whistles and loud cheers as Rani and Shah Rukh went up to receive their awards at the traditionally sober ceremony. Mohanlal, recognised for a remarkable career spanning five decades and more than 360 films, got a standing ovation from the crowd gathered at the city's Vigyan Bhawan.

"I got to know that when Mohanlal's name was announced for Dadasaheb Phalke, there was wave of happiness among people. It shows that he has made a space for himself in countless people's hearts," the President said in her address after the award ceremony.

As the recipient of the prestigious Da- dasaheb Phalke, Mohanlal was the only awardee who spoke.

He said he was deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient, and "only the second ever" from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition.

Hindi cinema dominated the awards in the main categories.

Among those presented awards were Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala for the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manek- shaw "Sam Bahadur", the best film promoting national, social and environmental values.

Vaibhavi Merchant won the best chore- ography award for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" song "Dhindhora Baaje". Shilpa Rao was named best female playback singer for "Jawan" track "Chaleya".

Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Kathal: A Jack- fruit Mystery" was named the best Hindi film.

PTI