Nation celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', PM Modi leads grand commemoration

Guwahati, Nov 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration marking 150 years of India’s national song, Vande Mataram, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The event brought together leaders, artists, and citizens from across the nation in honour of the song that once ignited India’s freedom movement and continues to embody its spirit of unity and pride.

Addressing a packed gathering, Prime Minister Modi described Vande Mataram as “the voice of India’s awakening during the era of slavery,” crediting the song for uniting millions in their struggle for independence.

“Vande Mataram is not just a song — it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a resolution that connects us to our history and boosts our self-confidence,” he said.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin and postal stamp to mark the milestone, and visited an exhibition themed around the national song.

The programme featured the mass singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at 9:50 a.m. across the country, synchronised with the main event in Delhi, as citizens from schools, public spaces, and cultural centres joined in unison.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena were among those present. Shekhawat highlighted that the nationwide celebration aims to rekindle the revolutionary spirit of the song and connect citizens with its enduring message.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a heartfelt message on microblogging site, described Vande Mataram as “a timeless symbol of national unity and patriotism.”

She urged every Indian to uphold the spirit of the song by working towards a prosperous and harmonious nation.

“This song of reverence to Mother India remains a proclamation of our emotional consciousness and unity,” she wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, calling Vande Mataram “the voice of India’s soul” that once united the nation against colonial rule and continues to inspire pride and sacrifice.

Across the country, the 150th anniversary was marked by cultural programmes, school performances, and public singing events.

In Delhi, citizens were encouraged to sing Vande Mataram with their families, while state assemblies and institutions hosted special commemorations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute.

“Vande Mataram — the soul-stirring hymn that awakened India’s spirit of freedom — continues to inspire every Indian heart", Sarma shared on microblogging site.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and first published in his literary journal Bangadarshan as part of the novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram invoked the Motherland as the embodiment of strength and divinity.

From the Swadeshi movement to the freedom struggle, it became a rallying cry for India’s awakening and a symbol that still unites a nation bound by shared history, emotion, and hope.

With inputs from news agencies