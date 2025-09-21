Nagrik Devo Bhava must guide India’s growth, says PM as he unveils GST ‘Bachchat Utsav’

Guwahati, Sept 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, unveiled the nationwide launch of “Bachchat Utsav” under the new GST framework, describing it as a "festival of savings" that will directly touch every Indian household.

From September 22, the next-gen GST reforms will roll out, coinciding with Navratri, aiming to cut costs on essentials, empower small businesses, and strengthen India’s economic foundation.

Addressing the nation, Modi said the reforms mark a new chapter in India’s journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. “This new phase of GST is not just a reform but a celebration. It will accelerate India’s economic journey and bring prosperity to every household,” he remarked.

Central to his speech was the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”—citizens as the highest priority. Modi urged people to embrace swadeshi and give preference to "Made in India" products, noting that true nation-building lies in the strength and hard work of its people. “To build a developed India, we must rely on our own strength. The mantra of Nagrik Devo Bhava should guide us,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the emergence of 25 crore neo middle-class citizens, calling them a driving force in India’s growth story.

Alongside the poor and traditional middle class, this segment, he said, will enjoy “double benefits” from reduced GST slabs—lower daily expenses and more affordable big-ticket purchases such as appliances, homes, and cars.

Modi also underlined the reforms’ impact on the business ecosystem, particularly MSMEs, which form the backbone of the Indian economy. He said the simplified tax structure will ease compliance, expand opportunities, and boost competitiveness for small and medium enterprises.

With nearly 99% of products now under the 5% GST slab, the Prime Minister said household essentials and basic utilities would be cheaper, while only luxury and demerit goods would remain under higher tax categories.

Calling the reform a product of cooperative federalism, Modi praised the consensus achieved at the 56th GST Council meeting. He concluded by extending Navratri greetings and congratulating citizens on the beginning of Bachchat Utsav—a celebration of savings, self-reliance, and economic progress.