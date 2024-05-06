86 years of service to the nation
Mysterious blast kills one, leaves two injured in West Bengal

By The Assam Tribune
Representational image

Guwahati, May 6: In a tragic incident, a minor boy was killed and two others sustained injuries after a mysterious blast occurred in West Bengal on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Tinna Netaji Colony in the Pandua area of the Hooghly district when the group of boys were playing.

According to reports, the injured have been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.


