Murder of humanity: NCP backs Pahalgam terror attack condemnation at BRICS

New Delhi, July 7: After BRICS leaders condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Rajendra Pawar supported the resolution and called it "a murder of humanity," while emphasising the universal responsibility to oppose terrorism in all its forms.

“It is indeed a murder of humanity. Whenever a citizen of any country becomes a victim of terrorism or any such act, it is an attack on humanity. Terrorism cannot be supported in any form. What was said is true, the recent attack that happened in India was definitely an attack on humanity,” said Rohit Pawar.

The attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), continues to evoke sharp condemnation from political leaders, including the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, which reaffirmed global stand against terrorism.

On the other hand, Congress leader Manoj Kumar voiced frustration over handling of the situation during India's counter-strikes against terrorism and alleged external interference in reaching an agreement with Pakistan.

“The entire world condemned it. But I want to ask: when our Army was advancing strongly to eliminate these terrorists, why was it stopped?” he asked.

“Who gave the order to halt? Why did Trump tweet and pressure the operation to pause? And what is more shameful than seeing Pakistan — the epicentre of terrorism, chairing the UN Security Council? This is not how a sovereign nation should operate. It feels like Trump is running the country now, not our Prime Minister. The Pahalgam attack was horrifying, and the world will not forgive those responsible.”

The Rio de Janeiro Declaration, adopted by BRICS leaders, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming their commitment to combat cross-border terrorism, its financing, and safe havens.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025... We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” read Paragraph 34 of the declaration.

BRICS leaders also emphasised that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, ethnicity, or nationality, and called for all perpetrators and their supporters to be held accountable under international law.

--IANS