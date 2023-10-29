Mumbai's iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' taxis to go off roads after 6 decades

Guwahati, Oct 29: As the wheels of progress continue to turn, the iconic black-and-yellow taxis in service since the 1960s, locally known as 'Kaali-Peeli' in Mumbai, are bidding farewell to the city's bustling streets.

According to a transport department official, the final Premier Padmini taxi received its black-and-yellow registration at the Tardeo RTO, overseeing Mumbai's island city, on October 29, 2003. As per the city's 20-year age limit for cabs, starting from Monday, Mumbai will officially see the end of an era with no Premier Padmini taxis plying its streets.

Their retirement follows in the tire tracks of Mumbai's iconic red double-decker diesel buses, once operated by BEST.

The retirement of these two formerly ubiquitous and essential modes of public transportation within a short span has left many transportation enthusiasts in Mumbai feeling a sense of nostalgia and loss.

Some even demanded the preservation of at least one 'Premier Padmini,' either on the road or in a museum, as a testament to the city's transportation history.

This move comes days after the last iconic double-decker buses of public transporter Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was taken out of service due to the end of their 15-year codal life.

The news has undoubtedly left the people of Mumbai with a heavy heart, as they bid adieu to two iconic symbols of their city's public transport heritage.