Mumbai: Woman dies in hit-and-run accident; Shinde Sena leader's son key suspect

Guwahati, July 7: A tragic hit-and-run incident took place in Mumbai after a BMW car rammed a two-wheeler, claiming the life of a woman and injuring her husband, on Sunday.

According to reports, the couple was returning from Sassoon Dock after purchasing fish when the luxurious vehicle hit their bike near Atria Mall in Worli around 5.30 am. The duo sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the woman, Kaveri Nakawa, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Reportedly, the luxurious car involved in the accident was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mihir has been at large since the incident.

The BMW was registered in his father's name, Rajesh Shah, who has been detained by the police.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde assured, “The hit-and-run accident that happened in Mumbai is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police, and strict action will be taken as per the law. Everyone will be treated equally.”