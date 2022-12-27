Mumbai: Two Russians YouTubers held for entering 60-storey twin complex to shoot stunt video

Mumbai, Dec 27: Two Russian YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly entering a 60-storey twin tower complex in Tardeo here to shoot a stunt video, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested late on Monday night and an offence registered under section 452 (house trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, an official said.

The Russian embassy was informed about the incident after the first information report (FIR) was registered, he said.

The accused had allegedly sneaked into The Imperial, a plush twin tower complex, to shoot a stunt video and were spotted in the CCTV cameras by the on-duty security guards, who immediately informed the police and cornered them, the official said.

During the probe, it was found that the duo had climbed up to the 58th floor of one of the towers using the staircase and had allegedly intended to ascend from the outside and record a video while performing the stunt, he said.

After the guards spotted them, the accused came down to the 28th floor and then sneaked into a podium on the fifth floor, before jumping into the hillock, the official said.

The accused sustained some hand and leg injuries, he said, adding that further probe is underway.