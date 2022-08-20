84 years of service to the nation
National

Mumbai cops get threat of '26/11-style' attacks

By PTI
Mumbai cops get threat of 26/11-style attacks
Photo: IANS

Mumbai, Aug 20: The Mumbai Police Traffic Control has received a message purportedly warning of another terror attack in the country's commercial capital, officials said here on Saturday.

The threats were in a WhatsApp message, ostensibly from a neighbourhood nation, though details of the sender or when the strikes will take place were not clear.

The message also claims that the next strike would revive the memories of the 26/11 terror attacks in the city by heavily armed 10 Pakistani extremists. Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the state government must take the threat seriously and probe.

The latest threats comes two days after the state suffered a major security scare when a yacht with 3 AK-47 guns and ammunition drifted to the Raigad coast and was stuck at Harihareshwar Beach.

Though a potential terror threat was ruled out, a detailed investigation is being carried out by the ATS and Raigad Police.

PTI


