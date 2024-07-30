Mumbai-bound train derails in Jharkhand; 2 killed, 20 injured

Guwahati, July 30: In yet another major train accident, two people were killed and at least 20 were injured in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Express passenger train derailed at around 3:45 am on July 30 near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur. Of the 18 coaches that derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car.

As per reports, the incident took place after a goods train derailed and collided with the Howrah-Mumbai Express passing by from the opposite side. All injured passengers were rushed to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Following the mishap, several trains on route have been cancelled or diverted.

It is to be mentioned that, earlier on July 18, at least four people were killed and around 20 people had sustained injuries after several bogies of the Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.

Meanwhile, taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences. I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?! My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin”.





Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences.



I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2024



