Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah nabbed

Guwahati, July 9: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah in Thane district following his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run incident in Worli on July 7.

Shah, accompanied by his driver Rajrishi Bisawat, allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler, killing the pillion woman Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhwa.

Reportedly, after the collision, the vehicle drove off, leaving Kaveri on the car’s bonnet. The vehicle dragged her for a distance and then drove off. Both Shah and his driver, Bidawat, abandoned the car a few kilometres away and fled.

Meanwhile, Shah, who is the son of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah, is accused of driving the vehicle when the accident took place.

Apart from Shah, a few other people were interrogated as the police came under pressure following the high-profile incident involving a ruling party politician.

Previously, the Worli Police had arrested Rajesh Shah and their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, and formed six probe teams. While Rajesh Shah got bail on Monday, Bidawat was sent to one-day police custody.