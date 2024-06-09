Mumbai Airport crisis averted: IndiGo lands during Air India's take-off

Guwahati, Jun 9: In a terrifying incident, an IndiGo flight arriving from Delhi landed at the same runway while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The horrifying incident unfolded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday. The close timing of the landing and the take-off of the flights created a tense situation that might have turned into an untoward incident.



Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took immediate action and de-rostered an Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) from Mumbai.



Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the matter is underway to understand the circumstances that led to this breach of protocol.

