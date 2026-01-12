Multiple Pakistani drone intrusions foiled by Army along LoC & IB in J&K

Jammu, Jan 12: The Indian Army successfully thwarted multiple drone intrusion attempts by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, alert Army personnel late Sunday evening detected aerial activity along the LoC in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Troops immediately engaged the drones using counter-unmanned aerial systems, forcing them to retreat across the LoC. No damage or casualties were reported.

Officials said that at least five drone sightings were reported along the International Border and the LoC, involving suspected Pakistan Army drones attempting reconnaissance and surveillance in sensitive border areas. Several drones were specifically sighted in the Naushera–Rajouri sector.

“Army units responded swiftly by employing standard counter-drone measures, successfully preventing any intrusion,” officials said, adding that the armed forces remain on high alert across forward areas of Rajouri and adjoining sectors.

Surveillance and monitoring along the LoC and the International Border have been further intensified to counter any future attempts. “The situation remains under close watch, with defence agencies maintaining heightened vigilance to safeguard territorial integrity and prevent hostile activities,” officials added.

Security agencies said drones are frequently used by terror outfits, with support from Pakistan’s ISI, to smuggle arms, cash and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir to sustain terrorist activities. These consignments are typically dropped at pre-identified locations and later retrieved by overground workers and couriers before being delivered to terrorists.

Anti-drone equipment has been deployed extensively along the LoC and the International Border in the Union Territory, significantly reducing the effectiveness of such drone-based infiltration attempts.





IANS