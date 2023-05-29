85 years of service to the nation
MP: IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Bhind; no casualty

By PTI
Bhind, May 29: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

“I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process)," Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI over phone.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

PTI


