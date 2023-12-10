MP Horror: Man beats & stomps on puppy; CM Shivraj vows action

Guwahati, Dec 10: In a barbaric act of cruelty against animals, a man was seen beating and stomping on a puppy in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident took place at Subhash Colony on Saturday, where the man mercilessly killed the puppy.



The video of the incident was captured by the owner of the house, outside which he committed the crime. The owner submitted a written application to the city police station, demanding a case against the accused.



In the disturbing video, two puppies were seen approaching the accused man sitting outside a closed shop. When one of the puppies came closer to the man while wagging his tail, the accused picked up the puppy and thrashed it onto the road. He then gets up, goes on to stomp on the puppy and leaves the scene.



After the video went viral on social media, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to look into the matter, saying, “There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism.”



Responding to the union minister, CM Shivraj assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.



“Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsibility will face the consequences,” he posted on X.



Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences. https://t.co/yYdCyKli64 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2023



