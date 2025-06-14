MP: HM Shah to inaugurate BJP’s mega training camp in Pachmarhi today

New Delhi, June 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a high-level, three-day training camp on Saturday, in the scenic hill town of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the camp and address the opening session scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the valedictory address on June 16.

Hosted in the lush surroundings of the Satpura hills, the event is being organised at the Glen View Hotel under a specially-constructed dome.

The training programme will bring together 201 key BJP leaders, including all Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Union Ministers, and national office-bearers of the party.

The aim of the camp is to enhance political strategy, strengthen ideological clarity, and equip party representatives with tools for effective governance and communication.

The event is being seen as a key part of the BJP’s preparation and organisational sharpening ahead of upcoming state elections and the 2029 general elections.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP President V.D. Sharma will be present throughout the camp, which is expected to feature a series of structured sessions blending ideological insights with practical strategies.

“The camp will explore the BJP’s evolution from the Jan Sangh days to becoming the world’s largest political party. Sessions will focus on party discipline, public engagement, digital outreach, and constituency management,” said V.D. Sharma.

Several senior party leaders will be leading discussions and workshops, including B.L. Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, C.R. Patil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Savitri Thakur, L. Murugan, and Vinod Tawde.

This training initiative also aims to align the party cadre with its national vision, reinforce unity, and prepare them to address challenges at the grassroots level effectively.

