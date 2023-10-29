MP doctor suspended for slapping patient for not disclosing HIV status

Guwahati, Oct 29: In a shocking incident, a junior doctor from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended after a video of the doctor slapping an HIV-infected person at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) went viral.

As per reports, a 45-year-old HIV-infected man was sent to MYH from a hospital in Ujjain for treatment of a broken bone.

However, the junior doctor who was treating the patient got furious as he was not informed earlier about the patient’s HIV status. A purported video showing him slapping the patient lying on the stretcher and also abusing him surfaced, after which he was suspended.

MYH Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said the junior doctor, who is posted in the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the CM helpline by the attendant of the patient regarding the incident.