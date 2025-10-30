MP CM transfers ₹300 crore scholarship funds to 5.2 million students

Bhopal, Oct 30: In a landmark initiative aimed at bolstering educational access and social equity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred over Rs 300 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 5.2 million students under the Integrated Scholarship Scheme.

The ceremonial event was held at Samatva Bhavan, Bhopal and was attended by School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and Tribal Welfare Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah.

With a single digital click, CM Yadav initiated the transfer of funds, marking a significant moment in the state's push for inclusive education.

Addressing students and the public virtually, the Chief Minister underscored the government's commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder academic aspirations.

The programme was broadcast live to schools across all districts, allowing students and educators to witness the occasion in real time.

The Integrated Scholarship Scheme, implemented by the School Education Department under the Integrated Social Security Mission, encompasses 20 types of scholarships administered by six departments; School Education, Scheduled Caste Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Welfare, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, and Social Justice.

The scheme benefits students from classes 1 to 12 enrolled in both government and non-government schools across the state.

District and block-level celebrations were held simultaneously, with eligible students participating in local scholarship distribution programs. MLAs and public representatives joined these events, reinforcing the scheme’s reach and significance at the grassroots level.

The Rs 300 crore disbursed includes seven key scholarships from the School Education Department, such as the General Poor Class Scholarship, Sudama Pre-Metric, Swami Vivekananda Post-Metric, and scholarships for children of retired government employees, fatherless girls, and the only daughter in a family.

These scholarships were approved and processed through the state's upgraded Education Portal 3.0, ensuring transparency and efficiency. By integrating multiple welfare departments under one umbrella, the scheme simplifies access and amplifies impact, making it a model for educational support nationwide.

--IANS