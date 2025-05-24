MoUs worth Rs 4.18L Cr announced at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

Gwalior, May 24: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said MoUs worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore have been announced with regards to the 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025' underway in Delhi.

“Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore have been announced," Scindia told reporters on Friday. For the first time, a joint programme for all eight states of the northeast is underway. Roadshows were held for it in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Indore.

According to the Union Minister, each state received an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

"Each state received investment proposals of Rs 20,000 crore. Along with industrial group leaders, new entrepreneurs from the eight states and ambassadors from 50 countries participated in the summit. We are committed to ensuring these investments take off," said Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday.

It aims to highlight the region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment and bringing together key stakeholders, investors and policymakers on a single platform.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development as well as information technology.





With inputs from PTI