Mother’s name mandatory in govt docus in Maharashtra

Guwahati, Mar 13: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra cabinet made mother’s name mandatory in government documents. This means that the applicant’s first name will be followed by mother’s first name, then father’s first name and surname.

According to the state government, people born on or after May 1, 2014, for school and revenue documents, examination certificates, salary slips and other government documents.

For married women, the existing system of the woman’s name followed by her husband’s first name and surname will remain as an option.

Furthermore, for orphans, there will be exemption from including the mother’s name.