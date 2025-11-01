MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Ecuador, Bolivia, Cuba from Nov 4 to boost ties

New Delhi, Nov 1: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to visit three countries in Latin America and Caribbean Region, namely Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

During his visit, the MoS is expected to meet with the political leadership in these countries and discuss issues of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations, including measures to promote trade, technology, tourism, development cooperation and capacity building.

He will also interact with representatives from business and the Indian community.

According to the MEA, while in Ecuador, the MoS will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito.

Detailing about the visits, Margherita is scheduled to represent the Government of India at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on November 8 in the administrative capital La Paz.

In Cuba, the MEA informed, the minister would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building.

"This visit of MoS for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," read a statement issued by the MEA.

This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rodrigo Paz Pereira for his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia, asserting that he is looking forward to deepen partnership between both countries in the years to come.

According to the MEA, the bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building and development cooperation.

Strengthening ties and continuing cordial relations, both the nations, India and Bolivia have opened cross-country resident Mission. One in La Paz in September 2024, while the other in New Delhi in 2012.

India has delivered HADR assistance to Bolivia in the wake of Forest Fires across the country during September 2024. The handing over ceremony for the same was conducted in February 2025.

India also gifted medical aid of 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines, including 300,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets and protective gear to Bolivia in August 2020.

Bolivia is a beneficiary of India’s development assistance and is keen to make India as its development partner. India offers 10 slots per annum under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Bolivian experts attended specialised courses offered by India under ITEC on prevention of infection, policy development during the pandemic times, and exchange of experience and best practices to manage Covid-19 pandemic.

