MoS Margherita to deepen India's ties with Philippines, Palau & Micronesia in landmark visit

Guwahati, Jan 11: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on a seven-day official visit to the Philippines, Palau, and Micronesia from January 14 to 21. This visit is a significant step in bolstering India’s relations with these nations, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pacific region and India’s Act East Policy.

During his visit to the Philippines on January 14, Margherita will meet with the country's top leaders and pay floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Centre for Peace Education, Miriam College in Manila.

He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora, marking the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations.

"I will be traveling to three countries in the Pacific Ocean region—the Philippines, Palau, and Micronesia—from January 14 to 21. I will connect with senior government officials and participate in discussions aimed at strengthening our international ties. The visit to Micronesia marks the first time a Union Minister from India will visit the country. Our goal is to reinforce the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, bringing a message of peace and cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to these countries," he said, highlighting the significance of the visit.

The minister's visit to Palau, scheduled for January 16, will be highlighted by his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. for his second term. Margherita will also engage in various bilateral meetings with Palau’s leadership and review India’s ongoing development projects in the country.

On January 18, Margherita will arrive in Micronesia, making history as the first Union Minister from India to visit the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). He will hold discussions with FSM's leadership, furthering the ties between the two nations.

The visit comes in the wake of the successful third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023. This visit aims to sustain the momentum of engagement with the Pacific Island countries.

The visit is expected to deepen India's partnerships with these nations, reinforcing India’s strategic and diplomatic outreach in the Indo-Pacific region.