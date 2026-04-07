MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to attend Myanmar President Hlaing’s inauguration

Guwahati, April 7: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the inauguration of Myanmar’s new President, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, scheduled to be held in Nay Pyi Taw on April 10.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh will undertake a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8 to 11. During his visit, he will attend the inauguration ceremony and participate in a series of bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

“In response to an invitation from the Government of Myanmar, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, will visit Myanmar from April 8–11 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” the MEA said in an official statement.

Apart from attending the ceremony, Singh is expected to meet senior officials of the Myanmar government in Nay Pyi Taw. His itinerary also includes discussions on ongoing cooperation in trade, economic partnerships, and developmental assistance initiatives. Additionally, he will interact with members of the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Yangon.

Myanmar’s Parliament recently paved the way for Min Aung Hlaing to assume the presidency following general elections held in December and January. The polls, however, were conducted amid criticism, as major Opposition parties were excluded.

Myanmar has been under military rule since February 1, 2021, when the armed forces seized power in a coup, overthrowing the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Min Aung Hlaing has been effectively leading the country since then.

India shares a strategically significant relationship with Myanmar, which borders several northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. The 1,640-kilometre-long shared boundary underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and cooperation between the two nations.