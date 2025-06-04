Monsoon session to begin July 21; discussion on Operation Sindoor likely

New Delhi, June 4: The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended these dates, he told the press, adding that the recommendation will now be sent to the President for convening the session.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at 11 am on the opening day, marking the first parliamentary session in over three months.

“Every session is a special session for us,” Rijiju said, highlighting that under parliamentary rules, “all important matters” can be discussed during the Monsoon session.

He further noted that the Business Advisory Committees of both Houses will decide on the agenda and issues to be taken up.

The upcoming session is expected to be politically charged, especially amid heightened demands from the Opposition for a special session on Operation Sindoor.

On Tuesday, 16 opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging an immediate session to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the government’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

In response, the government has now formalised the Monsoon Session schedule, assuring that all issues, including those raised by the Opposition, can be addressed during the scheduled sitting.

Earlier this year, the Budget Session ran from January 31 to April 4 in two phases, during which several key legislations were passed, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In addition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, the government passed the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, to establish the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.

The university will focus on education, training, capacity building in the cooperative sector, and undertake research and development activities related to this field.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was also enacted to simplify the laws regarding passports or other travel documents for persons entering and exiting India and to regulate matters related to foreigners, including visa requirements and registration.

