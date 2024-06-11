86 years of service to the nation
Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister

By The Assam Tribune
Source: X 

Guwahati, June 11: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Tuesday that Mohan Charan Majhi will assume the role of Odisha's next Chief Minister. Majhi, aged 52 and a four-term MLA, holds significant influence as a tribal leader in the coastal state.

Additionally, Singh announced that Majhi will be supported by two deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him."

