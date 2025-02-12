Modi, Macrom inaugurate Indian consulate in Marseille, discuss Pinaka rocket launcher deal

Guwahati, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the newly established Consulate General of India in Marseille on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in India-France relations.

The consulate will serve four French administrative regions—Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Corsica, Occitanie, and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

The establishment of the consulate is expected to further strengthen the multifaceted strategic, 25-year-old partnership between the two nations.

The inauguration was a key highlight of Modi’s two-day official visit to France, during which he engaged in extensive discussions with Macron on deepening Indo-French cooperation across various sectors.

A major point of discussion was India’s Pinaka rocket launcher system, which France is considering for acquisition. If finalised, the deal could significantly bolster defence ties between the two countries.

Macron expressed France’s keen interest in expanding collaboration beyond traditional sectors, highlighting emerging areas such as clean energy, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Modi echoed this sentiment, prioritising the need for stronger trade partnerships and increased French investments in India’s evolving economic landscape.

Earlier in the day, in a symbolic gesture of close ties, Macron also invited the Prime Minister to travel with him in the French Presidential Aircraft from Paris to Marseille. Onboard, the two leaders continued discussions on strengthening bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it an “exceptional gesture”, underscoring the deep trust and camaraderie between the two leaders.

Upon arrival in Marseille, PM Modi and Macron also paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery. The leaders laid wreaths, honouring the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on foreign soil.

Modi also paid homage to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who attempted an escape from British custody in Marseille in 1910.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.