‘Modi govt committed to fight terrorism’: Manoj Tiwari on Tahawwur Rana extradition

New Delhi, April 10: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday praised the Narendra Modi government for its efforts in extraditing 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, emphasising the government's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and corruption.

Talking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari said: “India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who has led the country with a positive agenda, focusing on the welfare of the poor and maintaining zero tolerance for criminals and corrupt individuals. The 26/11 tragedy saddens us, and the mastermind behind it sought refuge in the US.”

He added that after various efforts, he is now being extradited to India under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, with the persistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a significant achievement for the Modi government. The entire country is grateful to PM Modi and his government. Today, we see another example of India’s commitment to fighting terrorism,” he said.

Tiwari also responded to opposition leaders who demanded the return of fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi.

“The issue here is terrorism, where innocent lives were lost. As for the criminals and fugitives, the government is taking strict action against them. Their properties are being seized, and efforts are underway to bring them to justice wherever they are,” he concluded.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian-American citizen of Pakistani origin, is one of India’s most wanted fugitives. He was extradited after exhausting all legal avenues to avoid the move.

A special chartered flight carrying the 64-year-old left the US on April 9 and will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will oversee Rana’s extradition, with support from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He is expected to be presented before a Delhi court shortly after his arrival.



