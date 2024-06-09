Modi 3.0: Who will be the ministers in new Modi Cabinet?

Guwahati, June 9: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath for his third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government, following two terms where the BJP held a majority on its own. This achievement matches that of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won elections in 1952, 1957 and 1962.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Modi met with members of Parliament likely to join his Cabinet and Council of Ministers, hosting a customary high tea at his residence in New Delhi.

Reports indicate that senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shobha Karandlaje, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and G Kishan Reddy will retain their positions. Nirmala Sitharaman, the outgoing finance minister, will also take the oath. Other BJP members listed include Sarbananda Sonowal, Pralhad Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Raksha Khadse, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Rao Inderjit Singh, Giriraj Singh, Bandi Sanjay, Suresh Gopi, K Annamalai, and Harsh Malhotra.

According to reports, from the TDP, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu will become ministers, while JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will also join the cabinet. JD(U) members Ramnath Thakur and Lalan Singh are also mentioned. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha will join the new NDA government. Shiv Sena has nominated Pratap Rao Jadhav, and Chandrashekhar Choudhary of AJSU will also receive a Cabinet position.

Notably, Anurag Thakur, the outgoing information and broadcasting minister from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency, was not invited to meet Modi. Smriti Irani, who suffered a significant defeat in Amethi, is also unlikely to be part of the new government.

From the Northeast apart former Assam CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita is also likely to be inducted into Modi’s cabinet.