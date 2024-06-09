Modi 3.0: Fresh faces and veterans in new Government

Guwahati, June 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office today, marking the beginning of his third term.

The ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, saw the swearing-in of a new coalition government.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi and 72 ministers. The newly formed Cabinet includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers with independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

The specific portfolios for the ministers will be announced at a later.

According to reports, key figures from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained their positions in the Cabinet. Notable among them are Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar. Additionally, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh, and Bhupender Yadav have also retained their ministerial roles.

The new list of ministers features prominent leaders such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Vidisha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP National Chief J.P. Nadda, and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, representing the Karnal constituency. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has also included its first MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi.

New faces in the Council of Ministers from the BJP include Jitin Prasada, Raksha Khadse, Muralidhar Mohol, and V. Somanna.

The Modi 3.0, has several ministers from BJP allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar-led JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena, and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD.