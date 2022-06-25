'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery': Assam CM launches book on PM Modi

Guwahati, June 25: Eminent personalities including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the book '[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery' at Shrimanta Shankardeva Kalashetra, Guwahati.

The book encompasses the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

The book launch event was attended by eminent personalities like PV Sindhu, Pradeep Guha, Angarag Mahanta, Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain among others.

While launching the book CM Sarma said, "The book will enable readers to know more about the towering personality of Modi ji and his vision for a New India which is responsible for unleashing a new socio-economic-academic and cultural empowerment narrative in the nation."

"This book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji.I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji's inspiring personality," tweets Sarma.





Delighted to attend the Statewide launch of 'Modi @20 Dreams Meet Delivery'. The book narrates how development in India has taken a paradigm shift by becoming more tangible & value based in the past 20 years under the inspiring leadership of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/FWYlDNdCaC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022







